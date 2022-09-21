Her Network holds her summit themed "Power of Community"

The theme of the first edition of Her Summit, tagged ‘The Power of Community, reverberated throughout the varied panel sessions, where a diverse set of experienced female professionals and entrepreneurs who have led admirable careers and built sustainable businesses shared their impact stories and inspired professional and career growth among attendees.

Each session was distinctive, touching on areas like entrepreneurship, technology, inclusion, career, gender diversity, beauty, and collaboration. One of the recurring words shared by the speakers was that constant development is always significant for better performance and confidence.

In her introduction speech, the founder of Her Network, Nkem Onwudiwe, said, "The Power of Community" was inspired by our collective belief at Her Network that, while we all understand the value of belonging to a community, a lot of people don't realize how powerful a community can be if it is comprised of the right people with the right values, goals, and motives. Now, more than ever, women genuinely need to not just come together but also lean in and understand that no woman is an island, and we all need one another to thrive. That's the key message I want everyone to take away from this!”

Singer and Songwriter Kaline entertained the guests with a brief music performance which left guests awed by her melodic voice. The guests also connected, networked, listened to a health and wellness conversation by Mutti, learned about Real Estate from Omalicha by Middlechase and took affirmative photos in front of the branded photo walls of affirmation.

Her Summit was hosted by multidisciplinary marketing consultant and author Izin Akioya, whose eloquence, poise and constant words of affirmation kept guests vibrant and engaged.

Guests left with multiple goody bags from Her Summit's brand partners; premium hair extensions brand LUSH Hair Nigeria, real estate investment company Omalicha by Middlechase, and Mutti, a trusted online pharmacy. In addition to these goody bags, speakers and two lucky guests were gifted the newly launched Paco Rabanne’s FAME perfume courtesy of Glam Brand Agency.

