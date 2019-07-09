Jameson Irish Whiskey is back with yet another disruptive brand experience, this time for the launch of its super premium whiskey; Jameson Black Barrel. The #BlackLikeNoOther themed Hats & Tatts party hosted by Jameson Brand Ambassador, Alani Adenle (@alanigram), saw guests on a Sunday evening arrive to party in a transformed parking lot!

Guests arrived through a fluorescent tunnel at the transformed three-story parking complex and staying true to the #BlackLikeNoOther dress code, came in looks that redefined black excellence. A premium photo lounge was curated with furniture from Majeurs Chesterfield, whilst highly talented photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke captured the moments.

Alternative soul artist, Brymo, captivated guests with his unique performance setting the mood with the roaring sounds of the drums much to the delight of the exclusive guests. The DJ booth took the shape of a well-lit black barrel and was the focal point for guests as the evening went on. The brazen sounds of the violin over the DJ’s set made for an incredible sonic experience.

The two bars served up a variety of cocktails, the Jameson Black Barrel signature serve Black Tonic & Orange, the classic Whiskey Sour and all-time favourite Old Fashioned paired perfectly with premium gourmet food by Artists and Scientist.

In true Jameson form, the Hats and Tatts party would not have been complete without an onsite tattoo parlor from international and Alani’s personal tattoo artist Elie Akkary (@eaink13). Guests were welcomed to choose their design from a varied selection or to borrow a design from tattoo aficionado Alani.

Jameson Black Barrel is a whiskey like no other, from its smooth taste down to its unique experiences. You can relive some of the best moments from this one of a kind party through the pictures below!

