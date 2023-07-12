Greencamp Festival set for 7th annual edition in September 2023

Greencamp Ventures, popularly known as Greencamp, will be hosting its 7th annual Arts and Entertainment festival this year.

The No 1 youth-centric Art and Entertainment festival will take place from 3 pm on September 30, 2023, until 1 am on October 1 at Freedom Park in Lagos, Nigeria. Its main objective is to connect art and entertainment lovers to underground artists and entertainers. Attendees are guaranteed an exciting lineup of live performances, fashion runway shows, exhibitions, and a rap battle, among other activities. The call for performers was released on Monday, July 10th, and the deadline for entries is July 23.

We assure maximum security for all attendees, who can expect an amazing experience filled with fun, great food, drinks, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded youths. Ticket information will be announced in August, allowing sufficient time to save up. Content creators are welcome to apply for a Press Pass by contacting us through the channels provided below.

This year's theme, "Increasing awareness of the opportunities in Art, Entertainment, and culture for the creative Nigerian youth" emphasizes the significance of arts, culture, and entertainment for Nigerian and African youths. It is no coincidence that we will be concluding the festival with a celebration of Nigeria's independence.

This press release also marks the beginning of our fundraising campaign for the festival. The founder of Greencamp will provide additional details on how to make donations.

For inquiries or more information, please contact us through our social media platforms @greencampng, via email at GreencampSL@gmail.com, or by calling 08143166966.

