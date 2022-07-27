RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deliver keynote address at GAT Summit 2022; Tinubu, Obi invited for one-one-one sessions

The maiden edition of the Government and Tech (GAT) Summit, is scheduled to hold this Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed ‘Government, Regulation and the Future of Tech’, the event will host the biggest names in the tech industry, regulators, including major 2023 presidential candidates.

A key part of the event is the keynote address which will be delivered by the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will be speaking on Regulating for prosperity – The Lagos example. His presentation will focus on the importance of having progressive regulation for a peaceful and prosperous society using Lagos as an example.

The summit will feature notable players from the tech ecosystem and subject-matter representatives from government and its agencies to discuss major regulatory issues around three sub-sectors of the ecosystem: financial technology (Fintech), media regulation and technology for governance (Govtech).

There will be two panel sessions.

The first panel will focus on the topic Regulations and the Fintech space: To regulate or not, confronting the dilemma, and will be moderated by Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni.

Panellists include Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation, Central Bank of Nigeria; Hanu Agbodje, Founder/CEO, Patricia; Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Co-founder, Domineum Blockchain Solutions Ltd; Bukola Olutayo, Managing Director, Stellas Bank; Jeffery Williams-Edem; Fintech profession and growth expert and Bola Ajomale, Former MD, NASD Plc.

The second panel discussion will be on the topic: Regulating for the future - Adopting tech as the backbone of smart governance, and will be moderated by a presenter at Nigeria Info FM, Lagos, Emmanuel Onwuka.

Confirmed panellists include Kashifu Abdullahi, DG, NITDA; Adewale Adeyipo, CEO, CWG Plc; Yomi Adedeji, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Softcom Limited; Oluwemimo J. Osanipin, COO, JET Motors and Professor Ajayi Ayodele Ebenezer, former Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ekiti.

The GAT Summit will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation), so, you will be able to attend from anywhere in the world! Kindly indicate your preferred mode.

Registrations are still ongoing. You can register to attend for free here.

The GAT Summit is proudly sponsored by Stellas Digital Bank, and has media partnerships with Pulse Nigeria, Ripples Nigeria, Nigeria Info, Voice of the People.

