The third series of the experimental night will hold on Friday, 18th October at the Balmoral convention centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Expect a perfect fusion of good vibes, great whisky and iconic live performances by Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez, Tay Iwar, Lady Donli, and The Compozers.

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Trailblazers, true Mavericks, icons, Glenfiddich Nigeria invites you all to come experience the biggest event of the year!

Glenfiddich has a reputation for innovation and constant evolution; and this year’s Mavericks Experimental night will no doubt be a game changer.

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Good vibes, great whisky, iconic performances – what to expect at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night this Friday!

Click here to buy your tickets online.

You can also buy from all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Café Neo, Hubmart supermarket and Genesis cinemas.

18+ Drink Responsibly

This is a featured post.