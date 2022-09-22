Goldberg to deepen consumer engagement at Olojo Festival

Scheduled to hold from the 23rd - 26th of September 2022, in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Olojo festival is an annual event celebrating the culture and traditions of the people of Ile-Ife while paying homage to the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II), the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife and the spiritual head of the Yoruba people. Participants will be treated to music, dance, and merriment, which sets the tone for an exciting time in the ancient town.

Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Olaoluwa Babalola, while speaking on the brand’s involvement in this year’s edition of the festival, reiterated Goldberg’s pledge to continually play a pivotal role in preserving Yoruba culture by actively supporting platforms that help it to actualize this ambition.

“This year’s Olojo festival like most festivals in Southwest Nigeria, is extremely important because it is an avenue for us to bring to the fore the values and customs of the Yorubaland and the beauty of our culture. The Olojo festival, like others that we have been part of, also enables us to engage and connect with our consumers.

“We have been part of this age-long festival and we are not stopping anytime soon. These traditional festivals serve as a symbol of the Yorubaland's most cherished norms and values and are one of the things that bring the Yoruba people together. We guarantee a one-of-a-kind experience centered on fun, to both festival attendees and our customers in Ile-Ife and environs,” Babalola said.

The Olojo festival is an ageless event that has been consistently observed each year with Goldberg being a lead sponsor of cultural festivals in the Southwest, which is the brand’s way of identifying with the people and celebrating with them.

And apart from the color, splendor, and thrill it gives to the festivals, Goldberg's active sponsorship has positively impacted economic activities in the various Southwest states where festivals are held.

---