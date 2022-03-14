Glover celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) with Corporate Titans

Pulse Nigeria

The event, which was held at the Glover Headquarters, was organised to further emphasise the brand's support for women empowerment, gender equality and female inclusion in the society. It was a timely reminder for relevant stakeholders across workplaces and communities to collectively reflect and renew their commitment to the principles of equality that break the barriers that hold women back in society.

The first speaker, Titilayomi Babaoye spoke on her journey to becoming a successful career woman. In her speech, she highlighted the importance of diligence, distinction and discipline in achieving uncommon success. She said “if you find yourself somewhere, ensure to make the best of it. Even if it’s for a day, let your impact be felt, leave a positive impression on the minds of those you work with” said Mrs Babaoye. She also reiterated that “a woman’s place is not only in the home, but in society. If you are at home and you are not adding value, that home will hit the rocks. At work or anywhere, don’t give your body away for anything. You can use your brain to get what you want, develop your intellectual capacity, have a vision to add value in society, pursue it, stay focused and in no distant time, you’ll achieve success” .

The second speaker, Evelyn Edumoh gave insights to the positive impact of ambition on the road to success and how to conquer obstacles. In her words, “the ability to create wealth is inside of you. When there is a problem, there is a solution. It is an opportunity to succeed. It takes time to build wealth, you have to dig in, day in, day out. You have to create a routine of excellence daily and become a master at it” To further buttress her point, she stated “ You must align what your long term goals are, don’t waste your time on frivolities, the time of your youth is key in laying the foundation for your tomorrow. Find yourself as a woman first, and be clear about the things you want to become better at. They say life is a journey, it’s not a sprint, don’t try to do everything or own everything, stay focused and spend time developing yourself and you’ll be enriched and tutored by the experiences along the way ”.

It was an instructive and informative session with major take-aways hitting home across finance, career, and personal development sandwiched with tips on balancing all of these as women. The men of Glover were not left out as they attended the event to show their support for gender parity.

Glover remains a tech brand that understands the importance of gender equality, the biases women face, and its consequences on society. Little wonder, they remain unrelenting and unwavering in their zeal and zest to drive the conversation around inclusivity and diversity in society until every form of gender bias is broken. Glover will continue to be an equal opportunity employer that celebrates excellence without focus on gender and will pull all stops in the quest to accelerate gender parity in the society.

