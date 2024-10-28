Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced an entertainment tour for its youth-centric product, My-G. The show will be hosted across major cities in Nigeria.

Globacom disclosed at a press briefing on Thursday that the youth-focused entertainment tour is geared towards highlighting the huge benefits of My-G, a product which addresses the entertainment and connectivity needs of young Nigerians.

Globacom’s Director of Creativity, Chuka Obi, explained that My-G offers unique data bundles which enable customers to access their favourite entertainment sites, social media platforms, and streaming services at affordable rates.

According to him, "With My-G, Glo customers are able to enjoy WhatsApp, TikTok, Snapchat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV without sweating on data cost". He added further that, “My-G package is awesome, and customers are assured of getting the best data deals to spend more time on entertainment sites that they love to surf. That necessarily means they won’t get their pockets emptied just because they want to have fun”.

Obi also added that the experiential engagements in these cities will be garnished with undiluted entertainment, while "the pass to enjoy this, will surely be their uptake of My-G data bundles”.

Youth leaders who graced the unveiling of the entertainment tour gave thumbs up to the initiative from Globacom saying that "it would create a great opportunity for young people to engage with the brand that has remained focused at connecting young people to their passions and empowering them at affordable costs".

President, Students Union Government (SUG), Yaba College of Technology, Morakinyo Olaolu, noted that, “This is a good initiative for youth development. We thank Glo for My-G which is for us the Youth.”.

In the same vein, Adebobola Ayomide, SUG President, Lagos State University, opined that “My-G will help the youth to stay more active online. It will be useful to us in both academic and social activities. We are happy with the plan and we also call on Glo to provide other packages that will help improve student lives on campus. We appreciate the company at all times”.

Adekanye Ibukunoluwa, who represented the University of Lagos SUG, said, “Thanks to Glo for putting the Youth into consideration. Online is where we do most of our academic work and My-G will help us greatly with affordable data. We hope Glo will start bringing more activities to the campus so that the students can benefit from them from time to time”.

Globacom also seized the opportunity to reintroduce its competitive tariff plan, Berekete, which has now been reloaded as Berekete 10X, and offers more benefits including ten times the value of every recharge, double data value, and amazing benefits on voice calls.

The company also highlighted the benefits of Glo Café app, a one-stop shop for all digital services and other Glo products and services. Glo Café is available for download on the Google App Store where customers can get 100 GB Bonus Data which includes instant 75GB and 5GB data installments for the next 5 months.

In addition to these, an app exclusive recharge offer of 100% and app exclusive data bonus of 10 per cent are also available on Glo Café. Similarly, the app offers an in-App exclusive digital data bundles on special data.

Glo Café was launched to offer users self-services like Data Purchase, Data Gifting & Sharing with utmost ease. The app also addresses self-care needs like balance checks, Recharge, Borrow, Credit/Data, PUK code, NIN number details.

---