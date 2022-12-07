Glenfiddich Where Next Live - An evening of storytelling with Nancy Isime, Mr. Eazi, and M.I "The Guy"

It has always been important for the brand to establish alliances with the most imaginative individuals termed the Mavericks who have significant influence in their industries and continuously push the envelope of mastery. As a result, on Sunday, December 4th, Glenfiddich's teamed up with three extraordinary individuals and Mavericks in their own right, Nancy Isime, Mr. Eazi, and M.I. "The Guy," and hosted them to an intimate round table discussion with brand supporters, music lovers, and well-known lifestyle and media personalities in order to celebrate uniqueness and free thinking.

The round table conversation was led by the renowned Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, and the event took place at the Blues Members Club, Speakeasy. The round table attendees each discussed their enterprises, and how they have managed to thrive despite facing numerous challenges. Additionally, guests enjoyed a lavish dinner prepared by the outstanding Chef Atim Uko (Afrolems). The classic Whiskey Sour, the all-time favorite Old Fashion, and Glenfiddich's distinctive Mint Julep & Honeycomb were among the cocktails presented to guests.

Twin vocalists and songwriters Oiza and Meyi of Project Fame provided the evening's standout musical performances. which were closely followed by fantastic feel-good music by the exceptional three-man band - Mac Roc, Precious Mac, and David Operah throughout the entire evening.

Speaking at the event, Eddie Madaki (Meta Luxury Manager, William Grants, and Sons), stated, “At Glenfiddich, we believe in taking chances in order to experience real growth, but nothing quite compares to embracing the uncharted paths alongside other Mavericks who share the same ideology as you.”

When asked about what inspired her work, Nancy Isime remarked, "One of the things I found to be incredibly significant and helped me get to where I am today was being able to do things on my own terms."

"As a mechanical engineering graduate from Kwame Nkurmah University, I knew that working a 9–5 career was not for me. I put my energy into music, which I adore, and here I am today." Mr. Eazi said during the discussion.

M.I speaking about his craft and his current project, said "We are paving a pathway to a world, one in which creatives are empowered and capable of providing value, beauty, and inspiration to everyone. We will continue to develop ways to improve the lives of artists who wish to focus on creating great work for the world and also ensure that our creatives are protected in the global marketplace by creating safe avenues for them to transact with the global market."

The philosophy of Glenfiddich's Where Next? examines the mastery and uncertainties that come along with the path to advancement, where reaching the pinnacle is only the start and this evening was no exception to the brand’s tradition of highlighting tales of forging one’s own path, finding one's passion and purpose in life, working hard, and accepting vulnerability.

Relive some of the best moments from the event below!

About Glenfiddich

GLENFIDDICH is a Scottish single malt whisky by William Grant & Sons. The brand is well known for being the world’s most awarded Scottish single malt whisky as well as being the world’s leading malt whisky distiller.

Glenfiddich encourages all true Mavericks to forge their own paths by creating their own rulebook. As the Maverick Whisky Makers of Dufftown, Glenfiddich is the Whisky that forges its own path on its own terms.

