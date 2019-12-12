Nairabox is offering concert lovers sweet discounts to Kizz Daniel’s concert, with savings up to 20% per ticket.

If you get your regular ticket at N12,000 you save N3,000 and your VIP ticket at N40,000 which is original priced at N50,000 on nairabox.com.

To make it even better, when you use a Mastercard to buy your ticket from nairabox, you get 10% off your regular ticket at N10,800 and your VIP ticket at N36,000, opoor yeah?

Hurry to nairabox and get your tickets at a discounted price and for more awoof use your mastercard to purchase tickets.

Get tickets to Kizz Daniel Live in Concert at 20% discount (Here’s how!)

Compared to regular priced tickets, these are big savings, leaving with an extra in your pockets to spend Christmas flex.

#KizzDaniel #VadoDay #Dec26

This is a featured post.