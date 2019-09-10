Summer is about to end with a bang as PremiumLagos presents the biggest summer party in Lagos this month themed Last Day of Summer!

The party promises to be packed with celebrities, socialites, influencers, beauties and high net-worth individuals with infusion of an exciting fashion show, games arcade and other exciting surprises.

Last Day of Summer will be hosted by veteran comedian, AY Makun alongside Nancy Isime with music by DJ Consequence and a line up of the best DJs in Nigeria.

For table booking and reservations, visit Nairabox.com or the contact details on flyer.

Last Day of Summer is sponsored by Moetchandon, Belvedere, Redbull, Ntel, FIRS, LIRS, Corporate world, Luckybayhomes, Cubanalagos, Wearitall.luxury and many more.

Media partners are Pulse NG, MTV Base, Coolfm, Wazobiafm, Beatfm, LASAA, Bellanaija and Slicemediaadvertising.

Date: September 22, 2019

Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 1pm till Dawn

This event is strictly by INVITATION!

Brought to you by Premium Lifestyle gurus, PM Events, Oasis Bistro Events and Achievas Events.