The line up includes stellar performers: Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez, The Compozers, Lady Donli & Tay Iwar.

Look forward to a great night filled with experimental music and the world’s most awarded single malt whisky - Glenfiddich.

Click here to buy your tickets https://events.nairabox.com/event/5d95b68d8ead0eec4d8b45d4 online. You can also buy from all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Café Neo, Hubmart supermarket and Genesis cinemas.

18+ Drink Responsibly

This is a featured post.