Nigeria’s foremost concert organizer, Flytime Promotions has announced its 3-day lineup of electrifying shows under the grand Flytime Music Festival.

The Flytime Music Festival will feature Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, RBRM featuring Bobby Brown & Bel Biv Devoe and Olamide Live.

These events will host the largest number of music lovers on the continent from the December 21 - 23, 2018.

Sponsored by Pepsi and Baba Ijebu, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged will kick off day one of the festival with performances from A-List Nigerian artists, such as D'banj , Tiwa Savage , Burna Boy, Davido, DJ Cuppy and many more.

The 2nd day of the festival will feature international artists; legendary Grammy Award winner, Bobby Brown and Bel Biv Devoe, who will perform their biggest hits, taking guests down memory lane with award winning tracks like "If It Isn't love", "Candy Girl" and many more.

Speaking on this year’s triple treat delight, Flytime Talent Management Head, Sasha Alabi, said: "Flytime has built a formidable brand that has been consistent in catering to the entertainment needs of Nigerian concert-goers for over a decade. This year, we plan to bring a heightened feeling of what our fans are used to; leaving them with an unforgettable triple, treat experience."

Day 3 of the festival will close out with a bang, showcasing the one and only Olamide Live! The YBNL boss and “King of the Streets” will be hitting the stage alongside some of the music industry’s favorites and his renowned YBNL army.

The annual culture of Rhythm Unplugged never fails to surprise fans. And last year, fans received the ultimate surprise, witnessing the union of two of Africa’s most prominent music stars, Davido and Wizkid live on stage. This year, Flytime Music Festival is set to leave Lagosians speechless for months to come.

Concert-goers have been advised to stay woke as “Anything Can Happen” on stage.