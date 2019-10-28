The event which took place at the Balmoral Convention centre, Federal Palace Hotel, on Friday, 18th October, was anchored by legendary OAP & host, Olisa Adibua.

Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez, others shut down the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night

The night started off with an electrifying performance from super star rapper, Jesse Jagz who took guests down memory lane with some of his all-time hits. Next up were alternative acts, Tay Iwar and Lady Donli who lit up the stage with fans’ favorites. Lady Donli performed “Cash”, “Suffer Suffer” and African China’s “Mr President”.

One of the highlights of the night was the mind-blowing performance by The Compozers, who took the audience on a journey to the 90s and back with live instrumental renditions of local and international hit songs.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, Bez added a soulful touch to the night as he took to the stage with a brilliant rendition of “My Baby”, “You Suppose Know”, and his hit single “Stupid Song”.

The “Ijele”, Flavour, got the audience on their feet with exhilarating performances of his hit songs, “Ada Ada”, “Nwa Baby Ashawo”, “Sexy Rosey” and “Shake”. The crowd moved along as Flavour and his dancers gave a spectacular show.

Ending the night in true Maverick fashion was the legendary Femi Kuti who shut down the night with his band and dancers. The Grammy nominee delivered an energetic performance of his great hits, and paid tribute to his father – Fela Anikulapo Kuti, by performing his song “Yellow fever”.

The Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night was a wind-up to the Glenfiddich Mavericks night which held in major cities in Nigeria all through the year.

