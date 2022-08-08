RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Falz shuts down the Mainland BlockParty

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the biggest youth event in Nigeria, Mainland BlockParty, went down.

It was an epic affair as thousands of young people trooped into the Secret Garden in Ikeja for a night of music, food, drinks and positive energy.

Sensational Nigerian rapper Falz rocked the event with a 45-minute performance of his biggest singles and fan favourites. Iyanya also blessed the crowd with his string of hits.

Acts like Raebel, Flowolf, T Classic, PDSTRN, Spyro and others also performed. The surprise act, Berri-Tiga, turned up to sing his viral hit 'Machala', much to everyone's delight.

This month's edition of Mainland BlockParty was a total rave. The lineup of DJs, DJ Titanium, smallzthedj, Wayne, DJ Kiss and others, kept the show rocking for hours.

The all-star team of hypemen - M.I.A, Tolu Daniels and Toby Shang, kept the energy at an all-time high throughout the event.

As usual, in this month's edition of Mainland BlockParty, there was a PARTY SAFE corner for people who felt tired and wanted to rest or wanted to report cases of harassment.

Mainland BlockParty partnered with True Flutter for this month’s event. True Flutter is a dating and matchmaking app built for African singles seeking genuine and long term relationships.

True Flutter had a blind dating booth for attendees to find true love at Mainland BlockParty.

You can see photos of the MainlandBlock Party below;

