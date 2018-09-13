Pulse.ng logo
Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at Nickfest 2018

Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this year's edition

The two-day extravaganza at the orange entertainment filled wonderland will allow parents give their children a treat of their lives.

  • Published:
Image
Image

Nickelodeon in partnership with Maltina is back this year with another edition of NickFest.

The two-day extravaganza at the orange entertainment filled wonderland will allow parents give their children a treat of their lives.

Come and join your favorite Nickelodeon characters’ world at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, 29 September and Sunday, 30 September.

The event which will be hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Nigeria’s Got Talent maiden edition winner, Amarachi will feature performances from A-list Nigerian musical acts such as Mayorkun, Falz, Simi and Adekunle Gold.

There'll be Nickelodeon characters at NickFest 2018

Families can anticipate performances by Nickelodeon’s superstar characters: SpongeBob Square Pants; Adventure Bay’s intrepid pups, Skye, Rubble Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol; the energetic Dora the Explorer with her animal rescuer cousin, Diego and her best pal, Boots.

Kids and parents can look forward to lots of singing, dancing and pure laugh out loud wholesome fun as they are whisked away to their favorite Nickelodeon characters’ worlds.

Once again the Celebrity Slime Challenge will be the highlight of NickFest as popular personalities are slimed green in an effort to raise both awareness and funds for children support through NGO projects in Nigeria. Celebrities such as Mr. P (Paul of P-Square), Chioma Akpotha, Ill Bliss, Mr. Eazi, Samantha Walsh and Ehiz, all featured in the festival last year.

Date: Saturday, 29 September - Sunday, 30 September, 2018

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Ticket Prices: Adults - N5,000; Children 3years and above- N5,000; Kids under the age of two - FREE

Get your tickets at Afritickets today!!!

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

