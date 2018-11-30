The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.
Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.
Date: Friday, November 30, 2018
Time: 9PM
Venue: 19B Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island
Date: Friday, November 30, 2018.
Venue: Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Grounds, Lekki.
Date: Saturday December 1 - Sunday December 2, 2018
Time: 2pm and 3pm respectively.
Venue: African Artists' Foundation, 3b, Isiolaoyekan close, off Adeleke Adedoyin, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Venue: Rooftop, Co Creation Hub, 294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba.
Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Time: 4PM
Venue: Bar Beach, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Venue: Backyard Bar & Grill, Victoria Island, Lagos