FOMO Friday Night Series, BUDXLAGOS, Unusual Praise 2018

Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend Friday, November 30 - December 2/2018

The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.

  • Published:
BudXLagos play

BudXLagos

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

  • FOMO Friday Night Series

play FOMO Friday Night Series

 

Date: Friday, November 30, 2018

Time: 9PM

Venue: 19B Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island

  • Unusual Praise 2018

play Unusual Praise 2018

 

Date: Friday, November 30, 2018.

Venue: Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Grounds, Lekki.

  •  BUDXLAGOS

BudXLagos play BudXLagos

 

Date: Saturday December 1 - Sunday December 2, 2018

Time: 2pm and 3pm respectively.

Venue: African Artists' Foundation, 3b, Isiolaoyekan close, off Adeleke Adedoyin, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  • StayHealthWise: Sex & Protecting Yourself

play StayHealthWise: Sex & Protecting Yourself

 

Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Venue: Rooftop, Co Creation Hub, 294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba.

  • MerryBet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2018

play Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2018

 

Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Time: 4PM

Venue: Bar Beach, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  • The Backyard Fashion Show

play The Backyard Fashion Show

 

Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Venue: Backyard Bar & Grill, Victoria Island, Lagos

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

