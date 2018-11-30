news

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

FOMO Friday Night Series

Date: Friday, November 30, 2018

Time: 9PM

Venue: 19B Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island

Unusual Praise 2018

Date: Friday, November 30, 2018.

Venue: Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Grounds, Lekki.

BUDXLAGOS

Date: Saturday December 1 - Sunday December 2, 2018

Time: 2pm and 3pm respectively.

Venue: African Artists' Foundation, 3b, Isiolaoyekan close, off Adeleke Adedoyin, Victoria Island, Lagos.

StayHealthWise: Sex & Protecting Yourself

Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Venue: Rooftop, Co Creation Hub, 294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba.

MerryBet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2018

Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Time: 4PM

Venue: Bar Beach, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Backyard Fashion Show

Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Venue: Backyard Bar & Grill, Victoria Island, Lagos