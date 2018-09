news

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Sylvia Movie Premiere

Date: Sunday, September 16, 2018

Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos

Safari The Inaugural Edition

Date: Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Time: 6:00 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri 7/9 Maitama Sule str. off Awolowo RD, Ikoyi, Lagos

Burna Boy Live In Kaduna

Date: Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Time: 5:00 PM.

Venue: Musa Yar’a dua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna State

African Freestyle Football Championship 2018

Date: September 13 - 15, 2018

Time: 10AM - 9PM Daily.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Lagos Comic Con 2018

Date: Saturday, September 15, 2018

Time: 6:00 PM.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Official Opening of 355 Glenmorangie Cigar Lounge

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Time: 10:00 AM.

Venue: 9A Oko Awo Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Dan’D Humorous Live 'Disturbing Lagos'

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre Onikan Lagos Island

Date: September 16, 2018

Time: 6PM

Tickets: Regular N5,000, VIP N10,000, Table for 10 N500,000 & N1,000,000

AFWN Business of Fashion Roundtable

Date: Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Time: 1:00 PM.

Venue: The Lagoon, 1C Ozunba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island