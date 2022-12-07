RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival | 11th - 18th December, 2022

Livespot360, Nigeria's top creative solutions firm, is bringing the world to Lagos, Nigeria, with Entertainment Week Lagos and the 3rd edition of Livespot X Festival.

Entertainment Week Lagos, a revolutionary ecosystem and platform, is bringing the entertainment and tech world to Lagos, Nigeria to collaborate, network, ideate, showcase, and exchange knowledge & resources. From the 11th - 18th of December, Entertainment Week Lagos will play host to a line-up of activities:

Entertainment Week Lagos intends to provide the Nigerian ecosystem with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience required to be successful in today's entertainment sector. Participants get to gain knowledge from educators and mentors who will lead masterclasses and workshops in partnership with the British Council.

There are a limited number of spaces available, to register for the workshops, visit https://ewlagos.com/workshops-registration/

Key players from the global entertainment industry will converge at The Circle during Entertainment Week Lagos' delivering enlightening keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and think tanks. From Alex Okosi, the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Youtube EMEA; Emeka Okafor, General Manager, Meta; Olumide Osundolire, Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo; Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor, Tech Cabal (Moderator); Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-founder & COO, Bamboo; Harmony Samuels, Record Producer, Multi-instrumentalist and Songwriter and many more. The brightest minds will meet to share and develop ideas that will shape the future of the entertainment industry.

The Deal Room, the first entertainment room in Nigeria, provides the ideal environment for pitching, negotiating, and knowledge and resource exchange for those in the entertainment industry, as well as for content creators and marketers.

The Exhibition, a creative hub, will be open for four days. A marketplace with an emphasis on tech, fashion, art, music, which will curate an array of immersive experiences.

EWL @ NIGHT, For four nights at EWL, enjoy great music and heart-lifting comedy. Great experiences for guests to network and have fun.

The Livespot X Festival, which will run from the 16th through the 18th of December, 2022, and will feature an array of headline performers. Day 1 of the festival will be a commemorative concert celebrating ten years of Mavin. Headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalogue.

Get your tickets for the Livespot X Festival now at www.livespotx.com or contact +234 908 722 6001 for table inquiries and bookings.

For more info, visit

www.livespotnation.com

www.ewlagos.com

www.livespot360.com

Follow updates on @LiveSpot360 @ewlagos @livespotx.

#EWLagos #Livespotxfestival

