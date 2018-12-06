news

That’s right...the Fiesta of Flavours – The Food Souk by Eventful is back this Sunday, 9th December at Harbour Point and there will be an amazing array of food and drink vendors that will surely leave you pleasantly confused!

Also lined up are exciting and fun activities such as children’s play area and baking classes for Kids, an experiential tent where you get to taste great food and test your food senses!

There will also be couple and Teens’ Cooking Competitions, Funky Chill Out zones and a food court for relaxation Also lined up is “Dancercise” where you shake off some of the food while dancing and having fun.

And later in the evening a concert featuring some amazing Nigerian Artistes.

The Fiesta of Flavours promises to be a terrific family fun Sunday, and the best part is that Entry is absolutely FREE!!!

You don’t want to miss this:

Date: Sunday, 9th of December

Time: 11am to 9pm at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For more info: @fiestaofflavours on Instagram

The Fiesta of Flavours – The Food Souk by Eventful is sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited, LIRS, Culinary Academy and Kitchens & Accessories

