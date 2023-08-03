Breaking news:
#EMYTAKESLAGOS - EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija Alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

The prestigious platform founded by Mr Kojo Soboh is dedicated to celebrating exceptional African men and personalities for their remarkable achievements, and significant contributions, and for inspiring positive change across Africa and beyond, including complementary awards to women challenging the status quo.
The prestigious platform founded by Mr Kojo Soboh is dedicated to celebrating exceptional African men and personalities for their remarkable achievements, and significant contributions, and for inspiring positive change across Africa and beyond, including complementary awards to women challenging the status quo.

The prestigious platform founded by Mr Kojo Soboh is dedicated to celebrating exceptional African men and personalities for their remarkable achievements, and significant contributions, and for inspiring positive change across Africa and beyond, including complementary awards to women challenging the status quo. The awards have become an annual hallmark event, drawing the attention of renowned personalities, dignitaries, and industry leaders from various sectors.

As a precursor to the main awards ceremony in Ghana, EMY Africa is organising an exclusive Soiree in Lagos, Nigeria, in celebration of past Nigerian awardees and present nominees. This glamorous gathering will be held at the prestigious Mercedes Benz showroom, Victoria Island on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Speaking at the press conference to the Soiree in Lagos, Founder, EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh highlighted the inspiration behind the awards :

''EMY Africa Awards is the catalyst that inspires greatness in all of us. We celebrate greatness to inspire greatness. Representation matters; when we celebrate successful Africans. It is more relatable and gives youths the permission to dream, dare and do. The Awards and its complementary events have been carefully designed to celebrate great achievements to inspire greatness in the youth’’.

Also at the press conference, Latasha Ngwube, the project’s lead PR expressed her insights and enthusiasm regarding the Pre EMY Lagos soiree:

"The essence of this pre-EMY soirée in Lagos is to bring people together and extend its impact to other African countries starting with Lagos, the center of Excellence. We are driven to inspire excellence and demonstrate to our young men that there is more to life than the negative aspects. We want to bring into the room like-minded young achievers, game changers and innovators who are making groundbreaking strides in various fields. It is deliberately tailored to celebrate and uplift men, especially in the Pan-African spirit. Organizing this pre-EMY soiree on such a grand scale is truly incredible".

The EMY winners' circle boasts visionary individuals including, Akinwumi Adesina (Man of the Year 2022), Tony Elumelu (Man of the Year Africa, 2017), Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) (Continental Icon in Film), Adebola Williams (Young Achiever Africa, 2017), Lanre Olusola (Mentorship Award, 2022), Seyi Tinubu (Young Achiever Africa, 2020), Ayo Animashaun (Media Excellence Awards, 2022), Micheal Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy (Continental Music Icon Award, 2022), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Man of Style Award, 2021), and Ayo Makun - AY (African Entertainer of the Award, 2020).

This year, two Nigerian actors, Tobi Bakre and Chidi Mokeme, have secured nominations in the Actor of the Year category. Other distinguished Nigerians will also be recognized in various honorary categories. This exclusive pre-EMY soirée promises an enchanting ambience filled with glitz and glamour to celebrate achievements, forge connections, and inspire the next generation of leaders. The 8th EMY Africa Awards will occur on Saturday, 14th October 2023. Fans can cast their votes on the Awards’ website (www.emyafrica.com) or engage with their favourite actors’ posts on the official Instagram page (@emyafrica).

Sponsors and partners for the Lagos Soiree include - Weststar Associates Ltd (Mercedes Benz Nigeria), Diaspora Affairs (Office of the President of Ghana), Lala’s Boutique Hotel, Bag it Ghana, Caveman Watches, GIPC, DVO Ghana, Special Ice, Events by Claud, The Chef Tucker, Ngozi Eme Photography, Blanche Aigle Communications, EMY Africa Magazine and Latasha Ngwube.

