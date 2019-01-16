Eat’N’Go rocks Abuja with two new store openings

Guess what Abuja?! More pizzas, creamy ice creams and light, refreshing yoghurt flavors just landed, as Eat’N’Go has extended its deliciousness in your city with 2 new store openings in Jabi Lake and Gateway Malls!

Launched in December, the leading food franchisee opened two new outlets of the No.1 Pizza maker in the world - Domino’s Pizza, and Cold Stone Creamery, while unveiling for the first time ever in Abuja, its premium yoghurt brand – Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt. Lovers of delicious tasting treats can enjoy a super delightful experience of all three yummy brands in 1 location, providing endless satisfaction!

The unveiling of the new stores was a thrilling experience, as all guests in attendance were the first to try out the various unique flavors of Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt in Abuja. There were lots of freebies for guests present, with music, entertainment and fun.

Pinkberry Yoghurt presents a healthy, yet delicious option for fitness enthusiasts and sweet-tooths here in Nigeria! Foodies in Abuja can now say hello to light, refreshing and craveable yoghurt like they have never had it before!

As part of its mission to keep providing mouthwatering treats to food lovers in Africa, Eat’N’Go has expanded greatly with over 84 outlets in Nigeria since its inception in 2012. With these new store openings in Abuja, the franchisee has continued to show its dedication to bringing the best global food brands and concepts across Nigeria and even beyond.

Prominent for being a standard of excellence in the Quick Service Industry in Nigeria, Eat’N’Go aims to continue to expand its presence in key markets in Nigeria this 2019.

