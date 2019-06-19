Eat.Drink.Lagos spread its wings and gave the inhabitants of Abuja one of the best culinary experience with a fun and flavored filled food festival.

The event, presented by Sterling Bank and supported by MAGGI took place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Harrow Park, Abuja.

Friends, families and foodies from all over FCT gathered at Harrow Park to delve into a world of culinary delicacies and delight. #EatDrinkFestival hosted over 20 food and drink vendors and a myriad of side attractions.

Sterling Bank brought their A-Game by infusing technology into the overall experience with virtual reality simulations and so much more.

MAGGI also provided various side attractions including a live and colourful food demo by Chef Punshak on Chicken and SeaFood stir fry, a cooking competition with attractive prizes.

#EatDrinkFestival kept it family friendly with games such as snakes and ladders, jenga and so much more fun activities.

Tasty dishes were served, delicious cocktails were drunk, and great fun was had by all! #EatDrinkFestival will be heading back to Lagos in December 2019.

The festival is partnered by Pulse.ng and Bellanaija.