E – Money Celebrates 40th at Oriental Hotel Lagos

Last weekend got everyone buzzing about E-money as he celebrated his 40th birthday party in grand style.

With star-studded appearances and the custom invitation cases that flooded social media, we can definitely say that this was the most exclusive and luxurious birthday celebration ever.

The celebrant was joined by friends and family at the Oriental hotel for a remarkable evening of sites, sounds and class. The luxury themed party gave an ambience of a royal celebration with great music, an array of the finest meals, and a steady supply of Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label.

With the glitz, glam and energy that illuminated the space, we could not miss the bubbly nature of the celebrant, one that exudes the reward of resilience and hard work.

E – Money Celebrates 40th at Oriental Hotel Lagos

