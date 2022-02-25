With star-studded appearances and the custom invitation cases that flooded social media, we can definitely say that this was the most exclusive and luxurious birthday celebration ever.
E – Money Celebrates 40th at Oriental Hotel Lagos
Last weekend got everyone buzzing about E-money as he celebrated his 40th birthday party in grand style.
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
The celebrant was joined by friends and family at the Oriental hotel for a remarkable evening of sites, sounds and class. The luxury themed party gave an ambience of a royal celebration with great music, an array of the finest meals, and a steady supply of Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label.
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
With the glitz, glam and energy that illuminated the space, we could not miss the bubbly nature of the celebrant, one that exudes the reward of resilience and hard work.
---
#FeaturedPost
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng