The concert will be happening live on December 22, 2018 at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The three part group consisting of rappers Teezee, Fresh L and the exceptionally talented singer, BOJ have worked with both local and international artistes such as Skepta, Davido and many more.

They have gotten international local acclaim both as a group and as individuals for their music exports, always delivering an exquisite sound.

Musical performances

DRB Lasgidi will be sharing the stage with SDC, Odunsi, Prettyboy D-O, Ajebutter and many more.

In true DRB style, the group has summoned all the cool kids for a uniquely eclectic experience. With additional performances from YCEE, Wavy the Creator, kida kudz and surprise guests.

Tickets come with a free cocktail, and are available for purchase at lasgididrb.com and physical outlets (Harbour Point, Shisha Room and XII Glover).

Date: Saturday, December 22, 2018

Ticket price: N5,000

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

Doors Open: 6:00PM