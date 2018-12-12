Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Dr Sid: Live in Concert to hold this December

Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Naeto C to perform at Dr Sid: Live in Concert this December

The show will take place on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Lagos Terminal Park, Lekki Phase 1.

  • Published:
Dr Sid Live in Concert play

Dr Sid Live in Concert

Mavin Records artiste, Dr Sid is set to hold Dr Sid: Live in Concert this December.

The show will take place on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Lagos Terminal Park, Lekki Phase 1.

The artiste will be performing back to back hits, dishing out iconic tracks such as “Surulere”, “Pop Something”, and “Over the Moon” as well as recent hits like “Open and Close”, “Deep Down”.

Artiste Line-up

Dr Sid will also be joined on stage by fellow MAVIN records artistes; Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Korede Bello. He will also be sharing the stage with past collaborated artistes like Seyi Shay, Solidstar, Iyanya, Naeto C, and many more.

Speaking on the concert, Dr Sid said; "The event is an opportunity for my core fans to experience Dr. Sid in his element like he has never been seen before. I want to connect with the people who have supported me throughout my career. Next year will be a new chapter of Dr. Sid and I want show this to mark the beginning of something amazing".

Date: Thursday, December 20, 2018

Venue: Lagos Terminal Park, Lekki Phase 1

Tickets can be bought at drsidlive.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018bullet
2 Over 700,000 people gathered in Lagos for 13th edition of The...bullet
3 Wande Coal to hold first headline show, ‘King Coal in Concert’ in...bullet

Related Articles

Wande Coal to hold first headline show, ‘King Coal in Concert’ in Lagos this December
ShowDemCamp, Tomi Thomas, BlaqBonez thrill crowd at Moelogo Live in Lagos concert
Yung L, Sir Dauda, Blaq Bonez, Dapo Tuburna, others to headline The Basement Gig 2nd anniversary
2baba, Rudeboy, Terry G, Ric Hassani, others to perform at Idoma International Carnival 2018

Events

Moelogo with Ric Hassani at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.
ShowDemCamp, Tomi Thomas, BlaqBonez thrill crowd at Moelogo Live in Lagos concert
Don’t miss JIM BEAM MIXOFF contest for mixologists & bartenders
UPBEAT to host maiden edition of annual Christmas Carnivaland - Eat, Play & Shop this December
Anticipate! The 2nd edition of Christmas Village is back!
Anticipate! The 2nd edition of Christmas Village is back!
X
Advertisement