Dr Sid: Live in Concert to hold this December

Mavin Records artiste, Dr Sid is set to hold Dr Sid: Live in Concert this December.

The show will take place on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Lagos Terminal Park, Lekki Phase 1.

The artiste will be performing back to back hits, dishing out iconic tracks such as “Surulere”, “Pop Something”, and “Over the Moon” as well as recent hits like “Open and Close”, “Deep Down”.

Artiste Line-up

Dr Sid will also be joined on stage by fellow MAVIN records artistes; Tiwa Savage , Don Jazzy, Korede Bello . He will also be sharing the stage with past collaborated artistes like Seyi Shay, Solidstar, Iyanya, Naeto C, and many more.

Speaking on the concert, Dr Sid said; "The event is an opportunity for my core fans to experience Dr. Sid in his element like he has never been seen before. I want to connect with the people who have supported me throughout my career. Next year will be a new chapter of Dr. Sid and I want show this to mark the beginning of something amazing".

Date: Thursday, December 20, 2018

Venue: Lagos Terminal Park, Lekki Phase 1

Tickets can be bought at drsidlive.com