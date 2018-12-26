Naeto C and his family arrives at Superfest 2018
The maiden edition of the ’Superfest’, hosted by Shody, had a number of performances from upcoming artistes, and an abundance of food and drinks.

Notable players in the industry such as Dr Sid, Ice Prince , Falz, Teni, Bizzle, Asa Asika , Ehiz, Osi Suave, Ikechukwu, Douglas, and Uzi also came out in support of Naeto C.

Naeto C hopes to use the Superfest as a platform to promote young talent in the industry, and provide them the opportunity to become as success as he has been.