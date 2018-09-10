Pulse.ng logo
DJ Obi wraps up his "End of Summer Series" at Ushuaia, Ibiza

DJ Obi has recently been on a tour of two weeks, overwhelming Europe with his recipe of Reggae, Afrobeats and Hip-Hop impacts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Obi wrapped up his "End of Summer Series" at the world renowned Ushuaia, Ibiza.

DJ Obi has recently been on a tour of two weeks, overwhelming Europe with his recipe of Reggae, Afrobeats and Hip-Hop impacts accompanied with his own signature sound and flow. Visiting and shutting down big stages in three (3) different cities.

The "End of Summer Series" started at the Boiler Room, London which was used to celebrate the positive impact of migration on music. He moved his antics down to Amsterdam for a few nights and rounded up at Tinie Tempah’s Disturbing Ibiza series.

DJ Obi switched up Tinie Tempah’s Disturbing Ibiza series

DJ Obi's performance which saw the Ushuaia Beach Hotel go from a techno house haven to an uptempo trap house also had performances by DJ Charlsey, Donae'O, M.O and many more.

This is the third season of the Disturbing Ibiza series which has rapidly become an annual tradition to the island with a line-up that covers hip-hop, R&B, grime, afrobeat and more.

The Nigerian-American DJ, DJ Obi will be announcing many more international dates very soon!

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

