DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win at The Beatz Awards 2018

Eliworld recognised an exceptional lineup of creative minds behind music production, business and distribution over 25 categories at the 4th edition of The Beatz Awards tagged ‘The Quadrant’.

The ceremony, hosted by Award winning music comedian, KennyBlaq , held at the Shell Hall, Muson centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year, The Beatz Awards celebrated her fourth year of impactful journey towards rewarding those at the background of music production, business and distribution.

More than ever, The Beatz Awards continues to address and support the creative minds that make the Nigerian music industry excel. Host Kennyblaq, in his usual creative self, delivered a rib cracking performance that kept the audience entertained.

Popular producer fondly known as ‘Shabalistical’ AKA Killertunes was the biggest winner of the night with three awards for Afro-beat producer of the year, Afro high-life producer of the year, Producer of the year for the songs Nowo by DJ Spinall, Yeba by Kizz Daniel, Baba by DJ Spinall ft Kizz Daniel respectively.

Following closely is the multi-talented Johnny Drille, who carted away with the awards for Afro rock producer of the year and Afro soul producer of the year for his songs Awa Love and Halleluya featuring Simi.

One of the highlights of the show was when the award category for the “OAP of the Year” was announced – a usually energetic Do2tun was visibly shaken while receiving the award from Music Magnet and hereby dedicating it to fellow OAP Tosyn Bucknor who sadly passed away early this week.

The complete list of “THE BEATZ AWARDS” 2018 winners

Afro pop producer of the year- Spellz

Afro beat producer of the year- Killertunes

Afro r&b producer of the year- Leriq

Afro hip-hop producer of the year- Demsa

Afro highlife producer of the year- Killertunes

Afro rock producer of the year- Johnny drille

Afro soul producer of the year- Johnny drille

Afro dancehall producer of the year- Micon beatz

Afro gospel producer of the year- Smj

Producer of the year- Killertunes

Mixing & mastering engineer of the year- Simi

Music video director of the year- Unlimited LA

Choreographer of the year- Don flex

Song writer of the year- Adekunle gold

New discovery producer of the year- Northboi

Male dj of the year- DJ Spinall

Female dj of the year- DJ Cuppy

Entertainment tvstation award (terrestrial) of the year- Television Continental

Silverbird television entertainment tvstation award (cable) of the year- Soundcity TV

Radio station of the year- Soundcity FM

Oap of the year- Do2tun

Artist manager of the year- Asa Asika

Record label of the year- DMW

Blog of the year- Bellanaija

Online music platform of the year- 9jaflaver