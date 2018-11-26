DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win at The Beatz Awards 2018

Popular OAP, Do2tun dedicated his award on stage to the late radio queen and Area mama of Lagos, Tosyn Bucknor.
The ceremony, hosted by Award winning music comedian, KennyBlaq, held at the Shell Hall, Muson centre in Lagos, Nigeria.
This year, The Beatz Awards celebrated her fourth year of impactful journey towards rewarding those at the background of music production, business and distribution.
More than ever, The Beatz Awards continues to address and support the creative minds that make the Nigerian music industry excel. Host Kennyblaq, in his usual creative self, delivered a rib cracking performance that kept the audience entertained.
Popular producer fondly known as ‘Shabalistical’ AKA Killertunes was the biggest winner of the night with three awards for Afro-beat producer of the year, Afro high-life producer of the year, Producer of the year for the songs Nowo by DJ Spinall, Yeba by Kizz Daniel, Baba by DJ Spinall ft Kizz Daniel respectively.
Following closely is the multi-talented Johnny Drille, who carted away with the awards for Afro rock producer of the year and Afro soul producer of the year for his songs Awa Love and Halleluya featuring Simi.
One of the highlights of the show was when the award category for the “OAP of the Year” was announced – a usually energetic Do2tun was visibly shaken while receiving the award from Music Magnet and hereby dedicating it to fellow OAP Tosyn Bucknor who sadly passed away early this week.
Afro pop producer of the year- Spellz
Afro beat producer of the year- Killertunes
Afro r&b producer of the year- Leriq
Afro hip-hop producer of the year- Demsa
Afro highlife producer of the year- Killertunes
Afro rock producer of the year- Johnny drille
Afro soul producer of the year- Johnny drille
Afro dancehall producer of the year- Micon beatz
Afro gospel producer of the year- Smj
Producer of the year- Killertunes
Mixing & mastering engineer of the year- Simi
Music video director of the year- Unlimited LA
Choreographer of the year- Don flex
Song writer of the year- Adekunle gold
New discovery producer of the year- Northboi
Male dj of the year- DJ Spinall
Female dj of the year- DJ Cuppy
Entertainment tvstation award (terrestrial) of the year- Television Continental
Silverbird television entertainment tvstation award (cable) of the year- Soundcity TV
Radio station of the year- Soundcity FM
Oap of the year- Do2tun
Artist manager of the year- Asa Asika
Record label of the year- DMW
Blog of the year- Bellanaija
Online music platform of the year- 9jaflaver