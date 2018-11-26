Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win at The Beatz Awards 2018

Johnny Drille, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win big at The Beatz Awards 2018

Popular OAP, Do2tun dedicated his award on stage to the late radio queen and Area mama of Lagos, Tosyn Bucknor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Beatz Awards 2018

Eliworld recognised an exceptional lineup of creative minds behind music production, business and distribution over 25 categories at the 4th edition of The Beatz Awards tagged ‘The Quadrant’.

The ceremony, hosted by Award winning music comedian, KennyBlaq, held at the Shell Hall, Muson centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

play The Beatz Awards host and Award winning music comedian, KennyBlaq at the show.

 

This year, The Beatz Awards celebrated her fourth year of impactful journey towards rewarding those at the background of music production, business and distribution.

More than ever, The Beatz Awards continues to address and support the creative minds that make the Nigerian music industry excel. Host Kennyblaq, in his usual creative self, delivered a rib cracking performance that kept the audience entertained.

play Killertunes speaking after receiving his award at The Beatz Awards 2018.

 

Popular producer fondly known as ‘Shabalistical’ AKA Killertunes was the biggest winner of the night with three awards for Afro-beat producer of the year, Afro high-life producer of the year, Producer of the year for the songs Nowo by DJ Spinall, Yeba by Kizz Daniel, Baba by DJ Spinall ft Kizz Daniel respectively.

Following closely is the multi-talented Johnny Drille, who carted away with the awards for Afro rock producer of the year and Afro soul producer of the year for his songs Awa Love and Halleluya featuring Simi.

play OAP Do2tun speaking after receiving his award at The Beatz Awards 2018.

 

One of the highlights of the show was when the award category for the “OAP of the Year” was announced – a usually energetic Do2tun was visibly shaken while receiving the award from Music Magnet and hereby dedicating it to fellow OAP Tosyn Bucknor who sadly passed away early this week.

The complete list of “THE BEATZ AWARDS” 2018 winners

Afro pop producer of the year- Spellz

Afro beat producer of the year- Killertunes

Afro r&b producer of the year- Leriq

Afro hip-hop producer of the year- Demsa

Afro highlife producer of the year- Killertunes

Afro rock producer of the year- Johnny drille

Afro soul producer of the year- Johnny drille

Afro dancehall producer of the year- Micon beatz

Afro gospel producer of the year- Smj

Producer of the year- Killertunes

Mixing & mastering engineer of the year- Simi

Music video director of the year- Unlimited LA

Choreographer of the year- Don flex

Song writer of the year- Adekunle gold

New discovery producer of the year- Northboi

Male dj of the year- DJ Spinall

Female dj of the year- DJ Cuppy

Entertainment tvstation award (terrestrial) of the year- Television Continental

Silverbird television entertainment tvstation award (cable) of the year- Soundcity TV

Radio station of the year- Soundcity FM

Oap of the year- Do2tun

Artist manager of the year- Asa Asika

Record label of the year- DMW

Blog of the year- Bellanaija

Online music platform of the year- 9jaflaver

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 MINISO Own a Japanese low-cost retail store and make 40% profit monthlybullet
2 Africa's biggest drink event, International Drinks Festival to hold...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Olamide, Dbanj, others to perform at Pepsi...bullet

Related Articles

K1 De Ultimate's lead vocalist reportedly passes away
Timi Dakolo - 'I Never Know Say'
Exclusive Interview: Falana talks 4 year absence and upcoming EP, ''Chapter One''
Wande Coal credits D'banj with 'breaking down the doors' for global success

Events

SustyVibes to hold environmental awareness photography exhibition
SustyVibes to hold 1st ever environmental awareness photography exhibition in December
Celebrating the big idea
Celebrating the big idea
LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW 2018
Africa's first street-wear themed event, Lagos Urban Fashion Show 2018 to hold in December
Grandeur Hospitality in Africa: How the 2018 AFRIFF took centre stage at The Maradiva, Twinwaters, Lagos
X
Advertisement