Dive into guilt-free indulgence & experience awesome FROYO adventure with Pinkberry this march

Authors:

Pulse Mix

This March, enjoy delicious & fantastic FROYO treats from Naija’s #1 Frozen Yogurt shop to experience a guilt-free indulgence that will rock your world and have you craving so much more!!! Order now via the Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com

This month is all about women and their unparalleled contribution to society, thanks to Pinkberry, fun, celebration and guilt-free indulgence can all be in one sentence!

froyo-bliss-1 Pulse Nigeria

Celebrating the Pinkberry Woman with its ‘‘Her Deal’, you get FREE toppings on any cup size you buy!!! Amazing right? You can also enjoy a small cup of your delicious frozen yoghurt of any flavour of your choosing for N700 only with ‘Froyo Bliss’ offer……Yum-Yum

strawberry-classic Pulse Nigeria

Get EXTRAA satisfaction for your cravings with the National Buy One Get One Free deal for as low as N1500, and it’s available on all Tuesdays in the month of March at all Pinkberry outlets Nationwide or via Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com

With Pinkberry, you literally can eat your cake and have it! All you have to do is visit any Pinkberry store near you and go to town choosing precisely what you want, how you want it.

Also, enjoy 50% off medium cups when you order online! Visit the Pinkberry Pinkberryng.com to place your order if you would rather enjoy your frozen yoghurt in the comfort of your home or office. You can also order online using the Eat N’ Go super, fast, and easy-to-use mobile APP

For more details on all our products and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or www.pinkberryng.com to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.

#FeatureByPinkberry

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

