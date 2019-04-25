Martell invited the ‘Swift Ones’ - Nollywood actor Mawuli Gavor and style icon Juliet Olanipekun (LovefromJulez), on a journey to discover the Martell lifestyle at the Arise fashion weekend.

Discovering the Martell experience at Arise
Over the 3 day event, Swift Ones showed up looking stunning in outfits curated by Nigeria’s leading stylist - Style Infidel.

As part of the experience, Swift Ones were hosted by Martell Brand Ambassador Mayowa Eyitayo at the Martell VIP lounge where they got to enjoy signature cocktails and champagne with other VIP guests.

The lounge, which was created as a holding area for VIP guests in between shows, was setup with contemporary African themed décor. The space featured a fashion installation by Leading Nigerian brand “The Okunorens” and guests had the opportunity to enjoy their Martell Signature cocktails & Champagne while they watched artists paint live on canvassed walls.  

Swift Ones then watched their favorite designers front row with other VVIP guests like Jordyn Woods and Andre Leon Talley, whilst waiters served them with champagne & cognac.

Here are some images from the weekend’s event.

