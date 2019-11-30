If you missed the Conference, here’s all you missed out on.

The charge from Pastor Stephen Chandler set the tone nicely for the Conference as he encouraged every young person to pursue the best life as defined by God.

The nuggets of wisdom shared were aimed at nudging attendees to desire a life of all round fulfilment.

Hosted by Banky W, day one ended with an after party which gave attendees the chance to network and have conversations with other young people over light food and drinks.

Day two of the Best Life Conference featured two engaging and highly insightful panels which served as a deep dive into topics that concern every millennial.

The first panel session focused on Purpose and the speakers; Zai Chandler, Banky W, and Afua Osei did a great job by breaking down what purpose truly means and how to walk in it irrespective of your industry.

The second panel discussion brought a 360 perspective on the topic of Validation.

On ground were Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lanre Olusola, Adesua Etomi Wellington and Lala Akindoju to share their views on the topic and how millennial can properly handle the desire for validation.

Stephen Chandler wrapped up the final day of the conference with a life transforming message on seeking the presence of God. According to him,

“Your best life is not the next phase of your life. It is not in money, education or relationships. Your best life can only be found in the presence of God.”

Aside from the powerful word, attendees also enjoyed a heartfelt ministration from Mercy Chinwo.

In deed for everyone who attended the Conference, it was three days well spent learning, un-learning and relearning what it truly means to live your best life.

For more more highlights from the conference, visit http://www.thewaterbrook.com.

