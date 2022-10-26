Lagos Cocktail week: Desperados bringing together mixologists and cocktails, that are #MadeToBeDifferent. Desperados treats guests to never-seen-before Cocktails
Desperados takes cocktails to another level of Lagos Cocktail week 2022
Desperados, a tequila-flavored beer treated attendees of the Lagos Cocktail Week 2022 to an exciting time on the 20th and 21st of October 2022, at the Balmoral convention centerCentre, Federal palace hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The Desperados booth played host to industry experts and people from all walks of life, serving premium, never-seen-before, Desperados-infused cocktails and engaging them in various activities.
The activities, ranging from face and body paintings, games, photo booth sessions and many more kept the guests glued to the arena.
On both days, Desperados provided unforgettable DJ performances by DJ T-Garbs, DJ TohBahd, and DJ Maze and Xtreme, who got the crowd going wild.
Kolawole Akintimehin, Senior Brand Manager, Flavored Beers, Nigerian Breweries Plc., discussed Desperados' participation in Lagos Cocktail Week 2022. "We are thrilled we were a major part of Lagos Cocktail Week 2022." Desperados is a fun drink, and we are excited we got to show all of the different ways it can be enjoyed."
Desperados is always at the heart of fun and exciting moments.
