Design Week Lagos announces 2022 edition to take place from October 20-23

DWL is a growing annual celebration and convening, with core programs including a central exhibition showcasing new work from across the continent, an awards program, and a series of talks and lectures. In addition to presenting new product design, DWL’s program highlights and explores new pathways in manufacturing methods, illuminating ingenuity and information sharing so that a growing community of contemporary designers

can better tap into a rich history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.

Over the years, DWL has supported over 85 partner events across the city, including; The Tourism Investors Forum, Reflection for Happy Spaces hosted in partnership with Yerwa Foundation, Vocational training week, Pan African Interior Design Summit (PAID), The GUIDE conference organized by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria, Restore and Rebuild, Emerging Designers round table by Decor Nigeria, Fix my Space reality TV show, the Vocational training week organized by VPD Academy and many more, Blueprint conference, Interstyle Ceramics industry night, The heritage series by African Design Radio. The festival is committed to building a culture of innovation in Lagos and promoting the city as an international hub for design.

Design Week Lagos will take place in various venues across the city of Lagos from October 20 - 23, 2022. The theme for the 2022 design week is “Beyond The Box.” The theme sees DWL calling on African Designers to use innovative ideas, raw materials and the latest technology to make authentic modern and contemporary products that meet global standards. The flagship events of DWL are the Essential Interiors Show and DWL Exhibition.

Pulse Nigeria

This year, DWL has a unique line up of phenomenal Pan-African designers! The spotlight will be on award winning international superstar designer, Ini Archibong, who will be sitting in conversation with DWL founder, Titi Ogufere and putting up a practical workshop. Other architects and designers to look forward to are Charles O Job, Jumoke Adenowo, Eva Sonaike, Jade Folawiyo, Olubunmi Adeyemi, Victor Ekpuk, Tejumola Butler Adenuga, Nifemi Bello, Tosin Oshinowo, Seun Oduwole, Pierre Christophe Gam, Tola Akerele and Osaru Alile

Design Week Lagos will feature a plethora of various activities, competitions, as well as host a number of talks by experts in various related fields. DWL will unveil more details of this year’s edition leading up to the event. The mission of the DWL is to highlight the importance of all design disciplines and their

impact on economic, social, cultural, and environmental development.

Titi Ogufere, Founder, Design Week Lagos, said: “After a successful outing in June at this year's Milan Design Week where DWL showcased 5 young African

product designers at Salone Satellite, Salone de Mobile; DWL 2022 is coming out with heightened bragado about the mission to create a recognizable design culture for African design, one that promotes collaboration and fosters strong economic growth.”

Pulse Nigeria

DWL’s program serves many purposes, from presenting new product designs to highlighting and exploring new pathways in manufacturing methods and the illumination of ingenuity and information sharing. All these assist a growing community of contemporary designers to better tap into a rich history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.

The festival is committed to building a culture of innovation in Lagos while promoting the city as an international hub for design. Design Week Lagos is an Essential Media Group brand.

Follow Design Week Lagos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn

---