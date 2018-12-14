Davido hangs out with the city of Intelligent Infinix X-family

Pulse.ng logo
The Infinix 12-12 Xfans party was totally lit: Davido hangs out with city of Intelligent Infinix X-family

Words can make attempts to describe the entire event but would not do justice to the all-round splendour that was the Infinix 12-12 Xfans party.

Anyone that attended the Infinix 12-12 Xfans party on the 12th of December 2018 witnessed a first-hand electrifying ambience that took over the event hall of D’Podium International event centre, thanks to the vibrant people that make up the Infinix city of Intelligent X-family.

Words can make attempts to describe the entire event but would not do justice to the all-round splendour that was the Infinix 12-12 Xfans party. You need to have been there, If you attended, give an air fist bump right now because you sabi better thing but if you didn’t attend, you missed out on too much. Infinix fans sure know how to party, that’s a certified fact.

In the blink of an eye from when the entrance door was thrown open, the event hall was filled up with young fans brimming with smiles on their faces, excited and expectant of a great time and they weren’t disappointed.

The entrance outlay of the venue was filled with engaging activities consisting of games such as Mini Golf, Jump and Stick, Table soccer, Infinix 12-12 Puzzle etc. Participants had to complete each one, get a letter pasted on your card to move to the next one, spell out the word “INFINIX” and stand a chance to win tons of branded gifts.

The aura that eluded the premises was pleasant as the fans interacted with each other while others danced to the tunes dished out by the DJ as event compere on the day, MC Bonus maintained an ecstatic vibe all through the party.

Fans were treated to live music performances from some of Nigeria’s most talented and brightest music artistes. There was also an award giving section within the event as Infinix Mobility appreciated the efforts of certain fans for their commitment to the brand such as the most engaging fan on the XClub platform, XClub moderators of the year, best alpha testers, best student ambassador and so much more.

Then the event reach a climax as Infinix brand ambassador Davido surprised the already excited fans by also dropping by to spend time with them, taking pictures and engaging them

No one anticipated or expected his involvement within the event. It was an amazing event in all and the 12-12 Xfans party concept reinforces Infinix’s commitment to rewarding their intelligent fans and appreciating them for all their support.

For more information on this and more, Visit INFINIX Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter & XClub platforms.

Check out more photos from the event

