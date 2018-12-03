Pulse.ng logo
Davido, Ahmed Musa, Adesua Etomi, Chinwe Egwin, Samson Itodo, others make The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees list

The Future Awards Class Of 2018 play

The Future Awards Class Of 2018

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced the nominees for the 13th edition of Africa's biggest youth awards.

The Future Awards Africa which has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31.

The award ceremony is scheduled to hold on 16 December, 2018 at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

With 20 award categories this year, the CWC unveiled one hundred (100) nominees which include artistes, Davido and Simi; footballer, Ahmed Musa; actor, Adesua Etomi; social media influencer and comedienne, Maraji; entrepreneur, Chidi Ajaere, scientist, Dr Mahmoud Maina and many more.

This set of nominees represents a new class of innovators, philanthropists, activists, entertainers, technocrats and creators promoting the shared values of creativity, social good, and innovation while making impact in entertainment, professional service, agriculture, business and sports.

"Inducting these new set of performers into Nigeria's New Tribe has been nothing short of inspiring as they have dutifully chosen the path of impact to their community, nation and the continent,” said Bukola Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer of The Future Project.

Full Nominees List

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting

  1. Zainab Balogun (29)]

  2. Maryam Booth (24)

  3. Bisola Aiyeola (32)

  4. Adesua Etomi (31)

  5. Alex Ekubo (32) 

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy

  1. Charles Odii (30)

  2. Hauwa Ojeifo (26)

  3. Samira Sanusi (30)

  4. Gospel Martins (30)

  5. Uche Kenneth (31)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture
     

  1. Abdulfatah Sadiq (31)

  2. Abubakar Sadiq Falalu (28)

  3. Jesse Osiobe (31)

  4. Oluwafemi Aliu (25)

  5. Ayodele Sipasi Olalekan (32)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Business       

  1. Ladipo Lawani (30)

  2. Sunkanmi Ola (26)

  3. Chidi Ajaere (31)

  4. Ronke Bamisedun (31)

  5. Mohammed Jammal (31)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Comedy 

  1. Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry (25)

  2. Gloria ‘Maraji’ Oloruntobi (23)

  3. Mark Angel (27)

  4. Lasisi Elenu (29)

  5. Adeyela ‘Omo Ibadan’ Adebola (23)


    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Creativity 

  1. Ken Nwadiogbu (24)

  2. Kingsley Ayogu (23)

  3. Ayobola Kekere-Ekun (25)

  4. Haneefa Adam (27)

  5. Uche Ugo (31)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion    

  1. Tosin ‘Style-Infidel’ Ogundadegbe (30)

  2. Ozinna Anumudu (26)

  3. Papa ‘Maxivive’ Oyeyemi (26)

  4. ‘Emmy Kasbit’ Emmanuel Okoro (28)

  5. Amy Akudo ‘Shekudo’ Iheakanwa (29)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism

  1. Hannah Ojo (30)

  2. Linus Unah (26)

  3. Kemi Busari (29)

  4. Festus Iyorah (25)

  5. Taiwo Adebulu (29)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music 

  1. Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (27)

  2. Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (30)

  3. Niniola Apata (31)

  4. Folarin Falz Falana (28)

  5. Adekunle Gold (30)

  6. Adewale ‘Mayorkun’ Mayowa Emmanuel (25)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for New Media          

  1. Nkechi (Ink) Eze (29)

  2. Hope Obeten (30)

  3. Fisayo Fosudo (22)

  4. John Obidi (32)

  5. Chidi Okereke (30)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for On Air Personality (Radio) 

  1. Awazi Angbalaga (24)

  2. Sophia Anidugbe (28)

  3. Cassandra George (24)

  4. Foluwake ‘Folu Storms’ Ogunkeye (31)

  5. Paul McPetros (24)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality (TV) 

  1. Tomike Alayande (23)

  2. Idia Aisien (27)

  3. Olive Emodi (29)

  4. Victor Mathias (31)

  5. Osasu Igbinedion (26)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Photography 

  1. Tope 'Horpload' Adenola (29)

  2. Emmanuel Oyeleke (30)

  3. Damilola Onafuwa (27)

  4. Chidi ‘Lex Ash’ Ashimole (27)

  5. Fati Abubakar (32)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology 

  1. John Oke (24)

  2. Adegoke Olubusi (25); Tito Ovia (25); and Dimeji Sofowora, (26)

  3. Odunayo Eweniyi (25), Joshua Chibueze (25), Somtochukwu Ifezue (27)

  4. Obi Omile Jr. (27)

  5. Uchechukwu Emmanuel (25), Esumeh Aaron (25), Godwin Nwangele (24), Udeh Isaac Nnaemeka (26), and Kingsley Okereke (28)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports     

  1. Tobi Amusan (21)

  2. Evelyn Akator (23)

  3. Ahmed Musa (26)

  4. Thursdaline Peters (31)

  5. Ndidi Wilfred (21)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Screen Producer

  6. Nadine Ibrahim (24)

  7. Faraday Okoro (31)

  8. Michael Psalmist Akinrogunde (23)

  9. Adelapo ‘Lowladee’ Adeleke (28)

  10. Noni Salma (32)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize & University of Sussex for Education 

  11. Lubem Mtile, (29)

  12. Wole Adedoyin (32)

  13. Brenda McWilson (25)

  14. Itodo Anthony (31)

  15. Gideon Olanrewaju (31)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Service 

  16. Uche Okafor (30)

  17. Chinwe Egwim (31)

  18. Catherine Kemi Onabanjo (31)

  19. Mavi Mudiaga-Erhueh (28)

  20. Temi Marcella Awogboro (31)

    The Future Awards Africa Prize for Public Service 

  21. Dami Ajayi (32)

  22. Ebenezer Wikina (26)

  23. Dr. Betta Edu (31)

  24. Rukayat Mope Azeez-Lawal (31)

  25. Daniel Philemon Saredau (30)

There is a one-week window to send all inquiries and clarifications on the list and profiles to info@thefutureafrica.com or call +234-802-222-6712.

Follow @tfaafrica on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest news on the awards. The official hashtags for 2018 is#TFAA2018 and #NigeriasNewTribe.

The Future Awards Africa 2018‎ is presented by The Future Project, Guaranty Trust Bank, and H20.

