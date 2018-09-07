Pulse.ng logo
Dare 2 Dream returns for a spectacular Season 5 grand finale

It was a fantastic night of laughter, entertainment and buckets of talent as the Dare 2 Dream finale reached the hallowed halls of Terra Kulture.

Last night, Terra Kulture came alive for the 5th edition of Dare 2 Dream organised by the design duo Kinabuti.  Caterina Bortolussi and Francesca Rosset worked tirelessly to create something that would uplift and support young Nigerian creatives. After months in the planning, Dare 2 Dream returns for a spectacular Season 5 grand finale.

Celebrities and special guests alike filled the halls of Terra Kulture and the atmosphere buzzed in excitement as guests wondered what was in store for the 5th edition of the iconic show. With  track record like they have, Dare 2 Dream guests were right to be excited as the night promised to showcase the best of what Nigerian youths have to offer in all facets of creativity and entertainment.

According to their website, Kinabuti, began as a design label and has developed into so much more:

Founded in Nigeria in 2010 by Caterina Bortolussi and Francesca Rosset, Kinabuti was inspired by a long-term vision for the fasshion industry in Nigerian and Africa at large. It's iconic Afro-urban style brings cultures together as the fashion house combines the creativity of exquisite African textile with Italian designs. It's ethical business efforts are focused on the inclusive development empowering woman and young people in its community that can result in positive and meaningful social change. Kinabuti showcases talents and celebrate diversity through partnerships in and out of Nigeria.

The Show

Dare 2 Dream is Kinabuti's most innovative project to date. It is a platform committed to the empowerment of Nigerian youth by developing talents and skills in fashion and entertainment related industries while providing job opportunities in the design sector, entertainment, influencer space and events.

Dare 2 Dream celebrates the rising generation of millennials by connecting them with well-established industry players. This model embraces the digital economy and shapes the future of sustainable business.

Travelling all over Nigeria, the Dare 2 Dream team scour universities and youth networks too look for raw, untapped talent to shape.

The culmination of these months of hard work is the Dare 2 Dream Finale. The show opened with all the contestants putting on an energetic dance performance. It was hard to believe that half of them were not dancers. They stormed the stage with an infectious energy and riled the crowd for what was to come.

From start to finish, the show kept us glued to our seats with an electrifying percussion performance from Ric Hassani in the middle. After serious deliberation from judges Steve Baba-Eko, Denrele Edun, Dakore Akande and Mai Atafo, the winners were chosen. Eventually, spoken word artiste Ella along with model Olamide and designer Yahaya were crowned the winner of their respective fields. It was a fantastic display of the talent and a great time was had by all.

