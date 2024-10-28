Cowbell rewards consumers in ongoing ₦150m 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo'

Cowbell begins to reward lucky consumers in its ongoing Cowbell Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo, with over ₦150 million worth of prizes for grabs.

At the raffle draw held in Lagos, with media present, one of the lucky winners Fausat Abdul Ganiu won the cash prize of ₦1 million. Expressing her excitement, Fausat said, "I am surprised and grateful for this win. Thank you, Cowbell, for this life-changing opportunity."

Francois Gillet, CEO of Promasidor Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. “We’re excited to see so many winners emerging across the country." The “Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo” gives us an opportunity to connect with our consumers in a meaningful way. Cowbell has remained a brand with a symbol of trust, quality and consistency for over three decades, we will continue to commit to innovation.

Adebola Williams, Marketing Director Promasidor Nigeria, added, “The promo we started two weeks ago has produced six lucky millionaires winning ₦1m each, we’ve also had winners of other cash prizes. The promo is open to customers across the country till the end of November. This promo allows over 300 thousand customers the opportunity to win the cash prizes and earn airtime. This promo has been amazing, with thousands of consumers already participating. There’s still time to join in and win big!”

She also highlighted the simplicity of participating in the promo. “Once you buy and enjoy 10 sachets of Cowbell 12g or 1 refill pouch of Cowbell 320g, take the empty promo sachets to the nearest collection centre. They'll give you a scratch card which contains a code. Send the code to 1393, to qualify for the raffle draw’’.

According to Susie Onwuka, Head Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission; noted that the draw is monitored by the regulatory body, and it is done live and transparent. Representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority were also present at the live draw.

Donatus Ukpai, Category Manager for Dairy at Promasidor Nigeria, spoke on the benefits of Cowbell. "Cowbell is more than just a tasty and affordable dairy; it's packed with essential nutrients like Vitamin B9, which supports brain development. Our VitaRich formula ensures that every glass of Cowbell provides nourishment for families. It’s not just about the physical benefits; but the joy and confidence that comes with taking care of your loved ones."

In the ongoing Cowbell Soo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo, 112 lucky winners will win ₦50,000 each weekly, 18 winners to win ₦75,000 each weekly, 10 winners to win ₦200,000 each weekly, 5 winners to win ₦500,000 each weekly and 3 winners to win ₦1m each weekly, while over 300 thousand winners will win recharge cards. The promo is scheduled to last till the end of November.

For more details on how to participate and for updates on winners, consumers can follow Cowbell on social media or visit www.cowbell.ng. Follow Cowbell on social media (IG: @cowbellmilk; FB: Cowbell Nigeria; YT: Cowbell Milk) for a peek into the incredible experience.

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of products such as Cowbell Dairy products & Beverages, Loya & Miksi Dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, Kremela, Sunvita Cereal, and Onga seasoning across the country, bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its Milk powders and culinary and beverage products are affordable, delicious, and good for all.

---