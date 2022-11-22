Consumers treated to another round of excitement in Kaduna

Nigeria’s leading beer brand, Star Lager, came back with another round of excitement and non-stop enjoyment as it presented another edition of the “Turn Up With Star” in Kaduna last weekend.
KD fun seekers and the brand consumers were treated to a fabulous time as they sang, danced, played games, and won exciting prizes; reminiscent of the Igbo Day festival in 2022, which was held recently.
The event at the Van O event centre was all shades of fun as the night rode on. while the ladies seized the floor and danced the night away, gentlemen held their glasses and bottles in the air with shouts of satisfaction.
Everyone who turned out wished that Turn Up With star version two never ended. The event truly lived up to the hype that came with it and the expectation of thousands of consumers in Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria were not cut short.
Star lager will be in Jos as the fun train continues. The brand is committed to bringing premium enjoyment to the doorsteps of Nigerians, as it did in Makurdi, Jalingo, and Abuja.
