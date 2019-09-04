Abuja! Get ready for the concert experience of the year by Africa's most decorated pop icon.

The show which will be hosted by celebrity comedian, Basketmouth alongside top OAP, Toke Makinwa will also feature performances from A-list Nigerian acts such as Timaya, Peruzzi, 9ice and more.

Date: October 11, 2019

Venue: International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Time: Red carpet- 6 pm, Show starts- 8 pm

Tickets: Regular- 5k, VIP- 15k, Couple- 20k, Silver Table- 1M, Gold Table- 2M, Platinum Table- 3M.

Online tickets are available at Nairabox.

For reservations and sponsorship enquiries call- +23490 700 0095.

A Hypertek/ Delphino Entertainment presentation, and Buckwyld Media production.