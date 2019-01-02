Classic FM ends 2018 with classy 3rd instalment of "Battle of the Decades" [BOTD 111]

In its usual tradition, award winning radio station, Classic FM 97.3 on Sunday the 30th of December rewarded its listeners and other lovers of classic music with the third instalment of its long-awaited music event; Battle of the Decades.

The 2018 Battle of the Decades which was held at the poolside of the exquisite Fogo De Lagos in Victoria Island saw an unprecedented crowd who had thronged the venue of the event hours before the official kick off time.

In what was later described as the most exciting music event this year, Dj Ocean and Dj Excel gave the crowd non-stop hits from the 80s and the 90s in a keen contest to decide which decade had the best music hits.

Classic FM OAPs led by its Programmes Director, Chico were also on hand to take the crowd on a pulsating trip through the massive hip-hop hits of the 80s and the 90s.

From the beginning of the event which was attended by ardent listeners of Classic FM, A-list movie and music stars, as well as big shots from the world of business and the corporate world till the end, there was never a dull moment as the Deejays made sure the crowd danced till the early hours of the morning.

Classic FM’s ‘Battle of the Decades’ was conceptualized to pitch lovers of two decades of music to compete in a party atmosphere with a view to establishing which of the two decades had the best and most popular songs.

In a unanimous voice vote, the excited revelers gleefully voted the 90’s as the most enjoyable era for music!

