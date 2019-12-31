Praise in the City is an avenue for upcoming and established gospel ministers gather to give thanks to God for the year.

It is also an avenue for City 105.1 fm to give back to the community hence the tag line, You don't have to pay to praise.

The event kicked off at 10am and was hosted by BellaRose Okojie and Forever.

There were ministrations from Saint Pat Annie, Royal Minstrels, Mayor, El Freda, Jumoke, Dynamic Twins, Joan Paul, Gerald and the Symphonies, Folabi Nuel, Bee Jay Sax, Mag Psalms, The Pillaz, Bee Cee Moh.

Then we had the energetic praise ministers starting with Tosin Alao, Nwando Omosebi, Chioma Jesus, Ifeanyi Samuel, Enkay, Chika 100%, Anthony Adoki, the young saxophonist Akinbowale Allen and Freke Umoh, the never tiring praise machine.

Just when the crowd thought it couldn't get better, the big wigs took to the stage starting with Steve Crown, Jahdiel, Testimony Jaga, Eben, Ada Ehi, and Tope Alabi.

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey switched it up a bit by ministering not only to the ears but the souls of the people. Telling them about the true essence of Christmas and the need to have a relationship with Christ, he made an altar call for people willing to come to Christ.

It ended with an electrifying ministration from Mike Abdul. It was 12 hours of undiluted Praise leaving the people hopeful and joyful.

Praise in the City 2019 was proudly sponsored by Aiteo and supported by Tastee Fried Chicken, Fan Milk, Fan Vanille, Dell, Cadbury, Tehila, Funtuna, Big Cola, Kraks TV and Pulse Nigeria.

