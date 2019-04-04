Cîroc Night Life: A series of luxurious celebrations

Cîroc, the ultra-premium vodka continued Cîroc Night Life, a series of posh experiences for its core consumers on Sunday night into Monday at Club Cubana, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The high-energy party was graced by celebrity sensations; Falz, Bollylomo and other socialites. Entertainer “Mayor of Lagos” Mayorkun, kept the crowd on their feet all night in Cîroc’s true fashion.

Cîroc Night Life will continue to be present in the liveliest lounges and clubs across the country. Follow the hashtag #CiroclifeNG for more scoops.

