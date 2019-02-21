Foremost Card & Gift retailer, Celebrations officially launches in Lagos

The event which held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 hosted a number of guests, friends and shoppers eager to get the very best deals for Valentine's season.

The stylish and modern store which was elegantly decorated for the launch was packed with adults youth and children who were welcomed with serenading music, exotic refreshments and a vibrant ambience.

What We Offer

Celebrations Cards and Gifts offers a unique shopping experience for gift items ranging from greeting cards, perfumery, jewellery, accessories, leather goods, confectionery, porcelain pieces and precious items that are perfect for celebrating life’s special people and occasions.

Speaking on the launch, MD Celebrations Cards and Gifts, Mr Dele Balogun expressed gratitude for the turnout of guests and visitors to the store. “We are excited to be in Lagos and glad to offer shoppers an assortment of items that can help them express their feelings towards family, friends and acquaintances.”

Celebrations started in 1989 as a corner shop kiosk in the student village hostel of University of Jos. The idea was developed as a means of providing university students with quality but affordable gift items (mainly greeting cards) during the school term. The vision then was to locate many kiosks along the different hostels in Nigerian Universities.

Through the years, that vision was chopped and tweaked to evolve into a full-fledged gift store at Plateau Club in Jos, servicing not just students but across all socio-economic classes in the city. In 1999 with 3 stores in Jos, Celebrations Cards and Gifts expanded to Abuja and opened the first store in the Asokoro district, another followed in Wuse Zone and then Maitama still upholding the values of quality and affordability.

Recounting the Store’s humble beginnings, Dele Balogun stated thus; “Our story has been one of consistency, dynamism and growth. We have found ourselves constantly evolving to meet the growing needs of our clientele and seeking ways to serve them better. We look forward to bringing the same quality assurance, affordability and service that has kept us growing all these years to Lagos and building new relationships.”

In addition to being a licensed distributor of world-renowned card makers Hallmark, Celebrations also stocks an array of exclusive gift items from brands such as Christian Lacroix, T2 Tea, Cross AT, Keel Toys and others from across the globe, satisfying shoppers cravings for variety in meeting celebratory needs.