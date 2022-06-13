Celebrating D’banj at 42 as he unveils new platform: CREAM DELA CREAM

Pulse Nigeria

During the stellar event and a brief speech, D’banj mentioned that the CREAM platform one of Africa’ most trusted talent discovery platform which has been in existence since 2016 with over 3-million subscribers, is a digital platform that has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, etc. It is a gateway hub for Creatives and Talents in Africa, he also stated that ‘CREAM is an acronym for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, and Music.

He unveiled CREAM DELA CREAM, a product under the CREAM platform. CREAM DELA CREAM is a monthly celebratory event where discovered talents from the CREAM platform get showcased and recognized; he stated, ‘We have waited this long to have the right platform to celebrate talents, and this lead to the birth of CREAM dela CREAM .’

D’banj’s hit song ‘Oliver Twist’ was also performed by the winner of the recently concluded Nigeria Idol Progress Chukwuyem, alongside all the finalists, such as, Zadok, Esther, Jordan and Banty, also gave an energetic performance to celebrate D’banj, who was one of the judges on the show.

A talent discovered on the Cream platform; Berry thrilled the guests with a fantastic performance. It was an exceptional event as there were great nonstop tunes from superstar DJ, DJ Obi, which kept the guests dancing all night long.

For more information and updates, visit https://creamplatform.com/

