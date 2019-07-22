The event which held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 had in attendance top executives from Darling Nigeria, as well as key stakeholders including hairstylists, beauticians, beauty bloggers and brand influencers.

Darling took attendees on a journey of how the brand has evolved over the years since its inception, also providing insights on the latest hair trends around the world and how the brand is working tirelessly to stay ahead of the game by constantly creating best quality and trendy hair extensions.

Speaking at the event, the Business Head, Godrej West Africa, Chitwan Singh expressed the vision of the Darling brand, reiterating the brand’s commitment to creating trendy hairstyles that the Nigerian woman desires.

He said, “30 years since inception, Darling has continuously catered to the needs of over 150 million women in 21 countries across all continents. This has led us to carry out research on the global trends around the world to expand our market and provide our customers with the best and unique of products. It is our goal to continuously bring the best supplies, the best fibers, and the best trends together to make Darling a choice hair brand across the country. We have come together to create a truly Nigerian product that will transcend and eventually become a global brand."

The event also featured an interactive session where hairstylists and consumers gave their feedback on the various hair trends around the world and how Darling can expand on their portfolio and continue to manufacture the best hair extensions in the country.

In her remarks, Marketing Manager, Darling Nigeria, Ayodele Odujinrin, also expressed Darlings’ devotion to helping Nigerian women transition easily between several trendy looks. She said, “The Darling brand today stands for beauty and is an enabler for every African woman to transform the way she looks through our quality hair extensions. We will continue to empower our customers by introducing creative hair extensions, superior product benefits and richer colors that we’ve seen that consumers want”

Darling's goal is to continuously help women find their beautiful.

