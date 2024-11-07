Capture Your Own Story for #TFAA18: How Infinix ZERO Flip Takes #GRWM to Next Level

There’s something special about a dress-up routine. It’s personal, creative, and, with the right tech, can be easily shared.

The #GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend has turned these dress-up routines into a shared experience. With the Infinix ZERO Flip, capturing those moments is now easier, more fun, and way more stylish—making it the perfect companion for creating and sharing your #GRWM content for the upcoming The Future Awards Africa event #TFAA18.

Here’s how the Infinix ZERO Flip is designed to capture every bit of your Get Ready With Me moments, with no extra equipment required.

Hands-Free Hover Mode: No Tripod Needed

With 30°-150° Free Hover Mode, you can prop the ZERO Flip at any angle, turning your countertop or vanity into the perfect camera setup. Imagine waking up, ready to film your #GRWM without needing a tripod or an extra hand. The sturdy hinge in the Infinix Zero Flip ensures your phone stays in place on any surface, capturing each step of your routine hands-free. Whether it’s the subtle glow of a morning face mask or the final touch on your outfit, the Zero Flip is ready to capture every angle seamlessly, with no extra gear needed

Pro-Level video quality in your hands

The Infinix ZERO Flip doesn’t just record—it enhances. With 4K ProStable video on both the front and rear cameras, the ZERO Flip provides professional-quality video at 60FPS for all your #GRWM moments. Featuring 50MP ultra-HD imaging and advanced OIS and EIS stabilisation, you’ll get shake-free, crystal-clear videos every time. So, whether you’re showing off fresh makeup or the details of a new outfit, everything comes through in vivid clarity.

AI Vlog Mode: Edit with Just One Tap

Editing doesn’t have to be a chore. With AI Vlog Mode, the ZERO Flip transforms your #GRWM clips into a polished video with a single tap. The AI selects highlights, adds transitions, and creates a dynamic short video that’s ready to post. Just choose a template, and let the Infinix ZERO Flip handle the rest, making it easy to share your routine/ day in seconds and style.

All-Day Power: A Battery That Keeps Up

There’s nothing more worrying than being in the middle of filming your #GRWM and seeing your battery drop. The Infinix ZERO Flip’s 4720mAh battery is built to keep up, giving you the freedom to film as much as you want. A quick 15-minute charge gets you almost halfway to full power, and with reverse charging, you can even top up other devices like earbuds. Designed for long recording sessions, this battery is as resilient as your daily routines.

A Display That Brings Every Detail to Life

The ZERO Flip is designed to be sleek and compact, fitting easily into a pocket or clutch when folded, and expanding to a big-screen experience when unfolded. Its 3.64-inch Dynamic MultiView Display offers a vibrant view for every #GRWM moment. With 1100nit peak brightness on the cover screen and 1400Hz brightness on the main screen, your look and content will shine beautifully even in bright sunlight. The 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color range ensure rich, true-to-life colors, while 2160Hz PWM eye protection keeps things easy on your eyes, letting you enjoy extended sessions comfortably.

And it’s not just about looks—the cover screen is fully functional, so you can easily preview yourself, add personal touches, or check messages without even opening the phone. Get quick access to your favorite apps like TikTok, WhatsApp, and Google Maps, the outer screen brings a new level of convenience, allowing you to stay connected and stylish even when the phone is closed.

Compact Size, Big on Performance

The ZERO Flip combines power and portability, packing impressive performance into its compact frame. With up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of extended RAM, you can save all your #GRWM videos without worrying about space. Powered by the MTK D8020 processor, this phone operates at speeds up to 2.6 GHz, making sure your apps run smoothly, even during intense multitasking. From video edits to live streaming, it’s built to handle anything you throw at it.

Low-Light Photography Done Right

Don’t let low lighting keep you from capturing those cozy, cherished moments. The Infinix ZERO Flip performs beautifully even in dim conditions, thanks to its Super Night Mode and Raw HDR capabilities. Whether it’s a relaxing evening at home or an intimate gathering, your shots will shine bright with vivid colors and sharp details.

Built to Last with Unmatched Durability

The Infinix ZERO Flip is as durable as it is stylish. With Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 on the cover screen and a hinge tested to handle 400,000 folds, it’s designed to endure daily wear and tear. Its resilient build means you can carry it in your pocket or handbag, always ready to capture spontaneity and joy, without hesitation or worry.

Long-Term Updates for a Secure Experience

When you’re sharing your life online, having the latest software and security is essential. The Infinix ZERO Flip is set for longevity with Android 16 and three years of security patch updates. This commitment ensures your device stays updated, secure, and ready for any future #GRWM trends or creative ideas that come your way.

Add Personality with 3D Pets and Custom Animations

Why not add a dash of fun to your #GRWM? The Infinix ZERO Flip features interactive 3D pets that cheerfully dance across your cover screen. Choose your favorite companion—like a playful penguin or a cute bear—and share a smile with your audience. Customise your display with personal photos and animations to reflect your unique style, making your device feel like a true extension of yourself.

With the Infinix ZERO Flip, every moment is an opportunity for self-expression and creativity, making it more than just a smartphone—it’s your everyday companion. From stunning displays and powerful performance to an effortless editing experience, the ZERO Flip is designed to elevate every #GRWM moment. Whether you’re a seasoned content creator or just love to document your amazing lifestyle, the Infinix ZERO Flip has everything you need to make each routine as beautiful as it deserves to be.

Infinix is sponsoring the Content Creation category at the upcoming #TFAA18 and you can catch up on all fun and glitz by following on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok @infinixnigeria

#InfinixZeroFlip #Celebratingthegreatanddaring

---