Capture the magic: TECNO Camon Doodle smartphone shines at BigBrother Naija party!

As the all-stars settle into the Big Brother's house, it was sure that we would have an explosion of entertainment at the Saturday Night Party like never before!

But a party is not just about the revelry; it's about capturing those priceless moments that make memories last a lifetime. Fear not, for TECNO's got you covered with their CAMON 20 device, boasting an extraordinary camera that effortlessly preserves every delightful second. From breathtaking pictures to epic videos, this powerhouse ensures you won't miss a beat of the excitement.

Now, here comes the art meet fashion twist that elevates the party experience even further! TECNO brings you a dazzling Doodle Art Inspired Booth, where creativity meets style in a magical fusion. Curious to catch a glimpse of the magic the CAMON 20 and Doodle Art bring? Feast your eyes on the images from the electrifying Saturday Night party - it's just a teaser of the breathtaking moments they can weave.

Don't let the fun end there! Join the league of steady video creators and night picture experts with the new CAMON 20, and let your creativity run wild. And the best part? Getting your hands on this gem is a breeze - go all-in or opt for the interest-free route with only a 30% down payment through EasyBuy. Embrace the excitement, seize the moment, and let the art, fashion, and unforgettable memories come alive in this unforgettable Nigerian party experience! Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay updated.

