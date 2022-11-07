RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second paint, sip, and plant event

We can all agree that the choices we make today have a significant impact on the future of our planet - Earth. We need to start choosing what's good over what we think is cool if we want the things we love to last forever. Indeed, this is the essence of CANDO!

To spread the word about sustainability and educate its community, CANDO! Nigeria, the consumer-facing brand of NAMPAK BEVCAN (Africa’s largest producer of cans), recently hosted the 2nd edition of its Paint, Sip and Plant event with the theme - Make It Forever.

The pilot edition which was held earlier in April, in commemoration of World Earth Day, was a huge success and it’s no surprise that this was even bigger and better.

In attendance were the MD Nampak Bevcan Nigeria, Andrew Loggie, Sales Account Managers, Nampak Bevcan Nigeria, Mr. Ikemefuna Chidi and Mr. Charles Emelogu, General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK), Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, MD Yellow Brick Road Ltd, Mr. Olumide Kaliko Olowole, Multidisciplinary Artist, Claire Idera-Nnani, Visual Artist, Haneefah Adam, alongside other environmental enthusiasts.

In a similar manner to the first edition, attendees drank from, painted in, and planted in cans. There were also fun games and activities and an insightful potting session by Plant Influencer, Ebuka Okonkwo (Plant Boy).

Attendees were further encouraged to make a conscious effort to care for the earth by cultivating environmentally friendly habits such as recycling and using cans.

Why Choose Cans?

It’s simple. Aluminum cans are easily recycled. This means they have a lower carbon footprint and are less harmful to aquatic life. You too can make the things you love last forever - Be a Pioneer, Choose Cans.

Follow CANDO! Nigeria on:

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/cando.nigeria/

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/CANDO.NIGERIA

Twitter — https://www.twitter.com/cando_ng

