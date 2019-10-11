This edition was a blast as the African Giant himself, Burna Boy headlined the night, in his usual energetic style. The energy gad himself - Do2dtun maintained a lit atmosphere, engaging the guests as DJ Baggio gave dropped the sickest tunes.

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

The stars were not left out of the fun night, joining the party was Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane, Swanky Jerry, and others. In true Remy Martin fashion, attendees were gifted branded Remy Martin merchandise including headphones, cognac flask, portable speakers and many more.

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

‘At the Club With Remy Martin’ Lagos doubled as the final regional qualifiers for the on-going Remy Martin Producers Trilogy - Season 1. Chosen finalists from across the country will compete for a slot in the finals, which holds this Sunday, 13th October 2019 at Warehouse Kitchen, Lekki Phase 1.

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

The winners of the Remy Producers Trilogy Season 1 will go on to win a co-sign, produce a song and record a video with Phyno, Clarence Peters and Sarz.

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

For more information and the latest developments on the Rémy Martin Producers Trilogy – Season 1, visit and follow along on social at @RemyMartinNG and #RemyproducersNG #RemyProducersTrilogy.

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

See more photos from the events below.

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane and others party at The Club with Remy Martin in Lagos

This is a featured post.